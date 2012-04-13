Personal Redesign Launch

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Finally flipping the switch on this guy—it's been a long time coming.
It's an adaptive design with 3 breakpoints built on the Skeleton CSS framework. This redesign for me has been a big exercise in visual restraint, and I'm pretty pleased with where this has ended up.
I'm looking forward to adding some current projects to the work section as soon as they launch. I hope to grow into this iteration and add things like keyboard nav and some subtle CSS3 animations here and there.
Let me know what y'all think.
*And, if you find something that's broken, let me know! Thanks.