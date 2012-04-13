Andrew Lawandus

Vans

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Hire Me
  • Save
Vans vans skateboarding clothing apparel sweatshirt graphic design typography lettering
Download color palette

Conceptual sweatshirt design for Vans

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
Hire Me

More by Andrew Lawandus

View profile
    • Like