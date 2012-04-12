Patrick King

Counter Large typography anatomy type anatomy grey black typographyshop o
I'd love your feedback on the latest shirt for TypographyShop. One of our Facebook fans suggested I put the debate over the size of the word "counter" up on Dribbble. So here's the large. Your feedback would be most appreciated.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
