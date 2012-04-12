Patrick King

Patrick King
Patrick King
Counter Small typography anatomy type anatomy grey black typographyshop
I'd love your feedback on the latest shirt for TypographyShop. One of our Facebook fans suggested I put the debate over the size of the word "counter" up on Dribbble. So here's the small.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Patrick King
Patrick King

    • Like