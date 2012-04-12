Matt Zimmerman

Trouble Website

Matt Zimmerman
Matt Zimmerman
Trouble Website illustration website
First actual HTML build of the site, rotating billboard images get to break out of the box for extra fun! Experimenting with "parallax" functionality so the background buildings can shift at different rates as you scroll down.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Matt Zimmerman
Matt Zimmerman

