2012 Shamrock Series Logo

2012 Shamrock Series Logo logo chicago notre dame football
2012 Shamrock Series logo for ND vs Miami game at Soldier Field. Collaborative design between myself and Patrick Cummings.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
