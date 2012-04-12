Fr8Yrd

Liberty Arts

Fr8Yrd
Fr8Yrd
  • Save
Liberty Arts liberty arts statue of liberty
Download color palette

This cropped screenshot sucks. Its actually a dude standing on an aerosol can holding a blackbook.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Fr8Yrd
Fr8Yrd

More by Fr8Yrd

View profile
    • Like