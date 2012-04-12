Denis Leblanc

Responsive Grid System V1.0

grid responsive framework
A responsive grid system I've been working on, not much different then what's already out there. Still in beta but please feel free to download it at http://responsive.gs and test it out. Feedback is much appreciated.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
