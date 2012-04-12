I'm finishing the logo for the Charnley-Persky House Museum tonight. We're comparing whether the four-color or one-color logo is a stronger mark. For me, it's the one-color in this orange. It's a distinctive house with signature details by Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright.

My client wanted a graphic that is very minimalist to highlight what they call "the geometric simplification of surface and mass." At this point, we're considering removing the balcony doors because they complicate the line of columns.