Angela Satterlee

Tammarie's Cakery

Angela Satterlee
Angela Satterlee
  • Save
Tammarie's Cakery
Download color palette

A fun branding project my sister and I collaborated on. Still experimenting with color combinations, but we're really digging this one.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Angela Satterlee
Angela Satterlee

More by Angela Satterlee

View profile
    • Like