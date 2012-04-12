Here's how i would make Facebook's Poke Icon... :D

Idea was born while i was working on one of my previous projects:

http://dribbble.com/shots/443218-poke you can see the initial sketch of it attached to that shot.

Here's a quick snap for guidance and inspiration i used... hehe http://d.pr/EBLK

Since so many people wonder about this, I'll move this info to here:

Pencil used - Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Model Auto Lead Rotation Mechanical Pencil

http://www.jetpens.com/Uni-Kuru-Toga-Roulette-Model-Auto-Lead-Rotation-Mechanical-Pencil-0.5-mm-Silver-Body/pd/6548

Sketched on - Behance's Dot Grid Journal

http://www.creativesoutfitter.com/product/33/dot-grid-journal