Eddie Lobanovskiy

poke

Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
poke poke icon logo geometry sketch draft rough facebook hand pencil paper
Download color palette

Here's how i would make Facebook's Poke Icon... :D

Idea was born while i was working on one of my previous projects:
http://dribbble.com/shots/443218-poke you can see the initial sketch of it attached to that shot.

Here's a quick snap for guidance and inspiration i used... hehe http://d.pr/EBLK

Since so many people wonder about this, I'll move this info to here:

Pencil used - Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Model Auto Lead Rotation Mechanical Pencil
http://www.jetpens.com/Uni-Kuru-Toga-Roulette-Model-Auto-Lead-Rotation-Mechanical-Pencil-0.5-mm-Silver-Body/pd/6548

Sketched on - Behance's Dot Grid Journal
http://www.creativesoutfitter.com/product/33/dot-grid-journal

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Eddie Lobanovskiy

View profile
    • Like