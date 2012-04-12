Samuel Bednar

Budepekne.sk / Reinvented

Budepekne.sk / Reinvented weather forecast hourly
This is the change we are (maybe) going to made. Now the web looks like this http://www.budepekne.sk/bratislava

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
