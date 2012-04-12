S H Lee

Unfree Masters

This is a detail of a photograph I made for a book cover for Duke University Press. The full image can be viewed in the photography section of my Behance portfolio here: http://be.net/studiographiko
Thanks for looking and as always, comments appreciated!
S.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
