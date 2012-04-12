Natalie Smith

The Fire Rises

batman dc warner brothers contest design by humans bane city
My design has finally been accepted and is now up for voting! As you can see, there have been some changes. Bane looks a little more badass now and the city has been revamped.

I also had to get rid of the bats and the W on the building, as WB rejected the initial one because of this.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
