Regional Monsters

Regional Monsters monster hodag bigfoot yeti loveland frog beast of bladenbord loch ness pope lick chupacabra
A set of monsters poster I made earlier, full version can be viewed here: http://cargocollective.com/huilindai/Poster-Design

