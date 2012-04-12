Wende / Personal Wordmark

Alexander Wende

This was actually the first/initial version of my logo until I came up to detach the "W" to use it as a pair of eyes.

The initial idea of the Wordmark/Typography was to use my (German) name literally which means turn / U-turn / turning point in English. The Wordmark is completely build from half circles to represent my name graphically literal.

