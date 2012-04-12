Caleb Sylvest

Flight Helmet

Caleb Sylvest
Caleb Sylvest
  • Save
Flight Helmet illustration military flight helmet photoshop wip
Download color palette

I have been working on this illustration for a while, and will hopefully complete it soon. Can't say how many hours it has been, too many.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Caleb Sylvest
Caleb Sylvest
Hunter, Gatherer, Maker of Things 🥽

More by Caleb Sylvest

View profile
    • Like