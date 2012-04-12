Matt Kauzlarich

Gaming Logo

Matt Kauzlarich
Matt Kauzlarich
  • Save
Gaming Logo video games e-sport league
Download color palette

Close up of a logo I did some 18 months ago.

And yes, that is yours truly starring in his own design... :D

What? You're telling me you've never used yourself as a model in your own work? ;)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Matt Kauzlarich
Matt Kauzlarich
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Kauzlarich

View profile
    • Like