Patrick Macomber

Radiolab

Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Hire Me
  • Save
Radiolab process radio lab app
Download color palette

Been working on this for a while, and here's a little gif of some of its progression from planning to design & implementation.

Soon.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Macomber

View profile
    • Like