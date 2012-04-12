Colin Denney

Comedy Bang Bang ep. 153 Catchphrase

“Like knife noises for your earholes.”
- Scott Aukerman testing out a new, fan-submitted catchphrase on Comedy Bang Bang ep. 153

http://www.earwolf.com/episode/jing-it-or-ding-it/

Really liked how the "e" turned out. "KNIFE" was custom, also.

