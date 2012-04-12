Greg Christman

Monsterball - Gasssy

Monsterball - Gasssy illustration design basketball monster fart
Everyone's been makin' these little b-ball monsters based off of Matt Kaufenberg's original lil' fella "Winfield"... figured I'd join in on the fun as I am a huge fan of personifying inanimate objects.

However, I'm not sure the other monsters are going to enjoy his company.

Rebound of
Monsterball - Winfield
By Matt Kaufenberg
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
