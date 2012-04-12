(A tribute to) Bugs Bunny

I have to admit, I cannot draw. I s*ck at drawing, actually! :)

On the other hand, I love Bugs Bunny and all these cartoons I watched as a kid (and even now).

So I here I was, watching Bugs Bunny in Hair-Raising Hare, a couple of days ago. I thought, "Can I draw something?".

So I stopped the video in some random spot, took a screenshot, then tried to make a rough drawing of it, with a pencil.

These be the results... (comments appreciated, even bad ones!;-)