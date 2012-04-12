Fernanda Frick

Welcome to the forest

Fernanda Frick
Fernanda Frick
  • Save
Welcome to the forest illustration forest nature
Download color palette

A quick mini-paiting I just did, because I really missed painting illustrating stuff like this.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Fernanda Frick
Fernanda Frick

More by Fernanda Frick

View profile
    • Like