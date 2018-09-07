Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ui Exercises12/100 (to-do)

Ui Exercises12/100 (to-do) animation interface design todolist mobile ui app clean
Hello everyone!
This is an interactive animation about todolist. The visual inspiration comes from @Nicola Baldo, because the gif is too big, so I adjusted the frame rate. Here I will upload MP4 and share my source file. I hope everyone likes it.
Our teme|Follow me

Posted on Sep 7, 2018
