Music+ - Icon Refresh

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was inspired by the Movies.app icon. I liked the bokeh and wanted to try it out on the base I had made for the Music+ icon. I kinda like the outcome of it but I think it's a but too much. I'd love to get some opinions :)