Gediminas Saulis

Marmaluzi - papercraft

Gediminas Saulis
Gediminas Saulis
  • Save
Marmaluzi - papercraft papercraft paper art sculpture craft art direction
Download color palette

Making of the Marmaluzi Baby Food print ad.
Final peace https://www.adsoftheworld.com/media/print/marmaluzi_baby_food_carrot_or_the_carrotwolf

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Gediminas Saulis
Gediminas Saulis

More by Gediminas Saulis

View profile
    • Like