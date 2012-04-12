Mariusz Woźniak

CloudVertical - Next Step

CloudVertical - Next Step interface ui web app light css
First take on new CloudVertical web interface. Changes to product concept and new take on process forced very different approach to design and front-end development: its now mostly built right in the browser (skipping PS phase), much more clean, simple and flexible. The goal is to be able to deliver, test /measure and iterate every piece of app fast. I'm very excited to see this shift happening, its a very interesting experience.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
