The Water Panther Spirit (Anishnaabe)

Part of a super fun illo for Cottage Life on the native 'Water Panther' spirit "Anishnaabe" — responsible for, essentially, drownings. The AD wanted a lighter, friendlier version to go with the summer issue — so a little more house-cat he became. There's plenty of detail throughout the body too, but that'll have to wait 'till publication.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
