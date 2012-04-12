Jordan Mahaffey

Always Sunday 4

Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey
  • Save
Always Sunday 4 always sunday logo branding identity mark
Download color palette

Getting a little closer. A bow tie! Thoughts on the infinity symbol reference?

8e613829b42483811fe7c5d2bdfbaa0c
Rebound of
Always Sunday 3
By Jordan Mahaffey
View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey

More by Jordan Mahaffey

View profile
    • Like