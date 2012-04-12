Anton Shineft

Icons solution

Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons solution web clean icons business
Download color palette

Icons for web-project

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
UI, web, apps, ǝsuǝs uoɯɯoɔ
Hire Me

More by Anton Shineft

View profile
    • Like