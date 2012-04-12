Cameron Booth

Crenshaw Transit Partners Icon

Cameron Booth
Cameron Booth
  • Save
Crenshaw Transit Partners Icon logo identity adobe illustrator los angeles
Download color palette

A closer look at the Metro train icon. Simple and clean.

B14f46c5763463abf31a2785d44be156
Rebound of
Crenshaw Transit Partners
By Cameron Booth
View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Cameron Booth
Cameron Booth

More by Cameron Booth

View profile
    • Like