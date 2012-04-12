Domenico Marco Di Donna

Finally the website is online.
http://www.valci.net

Some little tune is still needed, and also content.
If you love Italian Food, stay tuned, because we are working for a new Valci brandend pasta from Gragnano, and many other products will come soon!

Comments on the pages are wellcome!
Thanks for watching!

Rebound of
Header Menu v.2
By Domenico Marco Di Donna
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
