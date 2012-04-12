OH no Type Co.

Humility

OH no Type Co.
OH no Type Co.
  • Save
Humility script
Download color palette

I did this little bit of lettering for Rod Cavazos' talk at Type SF last week. He explains that his crew over at Psy/ Ops has a nose to the grindstone attitude, and works behind the scenes on a lot of big projects, so they designed themselves an award for humility. Love a good dumb joke. Love Rod. Love Typo SF. Word up.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
OH no Type Co.
OH no Type Co.

More by OH no Type Co.

View profile
    • Like