I did this little bit of lettering for Rod Cavazos' talk at Type SF last week. He explains that his crew over at Psy/ Ops has a nose to the grindstone attitude, and works behind the scenes on a lot of big projects, so they designed themselves an award for humility. Love a good dumb joke. Love Rod. Love Typo SF. Word up.