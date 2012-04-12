Chris OBrien

Homepage 1

Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Hire Me
  • Save
Homepage 1 website ui ux design homepage
Download color palette

Initial concepts for a website redesign. Working with flat, simple elements and color scheme.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Dynamic designer for web and mobile.
Hire Me

More by Chris OBrien

View profile
    • Like