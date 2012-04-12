Cuberto

Inside (first draft) - iPad - UI/UX/iOS

Cuberto
Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Inside (first draft) - iPad - UI/UX/iOS ui icons interface ipad photo album cuberto xcode development
Download color palette

Guys, it was our first idea, but rejected as it's not so friendly to tear the photo :)

So we publish this sketch just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like