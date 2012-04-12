Tom Cooney

Illustrated header

Tom Cooney
Tom Cooney
  • Save
Illustrated header character design illustration illustrated header
Download color palette

First pass at an illustrated header I'm working on. Still unsure about how the ipad is sitting in the layout. Also think the characters could still use a little more work (Too jolly?). Any thoughts gratefully received... :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Tom Cooney
Tom Cooney

More by Tom Cooney

View profile
    • Like