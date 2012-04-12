Dan Matutina

The Student & The Master

The Student & The Master
Oh it's Lord Vader and my favorite Jedi - Obi Wan Kenobi. I never really liked Luke as a character (please don't kill me :p), so I went with Obi Wan. If you're having a great day, I suggest looking at this http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OnDizZ7UT0

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
