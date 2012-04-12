Jeremy Mansfield

Veneer Extras

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Veneer Extras type myfonts typography yellow design studio heart texture orange t-shirt love overcame brand aid
Download color palette

Totally loving the new Veneer font from Yellow Design Studio and the extra embellishments.

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like