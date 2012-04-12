Mike Puglielli

Landing 02

Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli
  • Save
Landing 02 iphone app website design webdesign
Download color palette

I think there is some maybe unneeded space, but the space draws the eye to the app icon and the call to action, so I am ok with it.

Here's what I would do—minor adjustment. Looks great.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli

More by Mike Puglielli

View profile
    • Like