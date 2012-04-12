Hasan Syed

Designer Problems #2

Designer Problems #2 posters web design designer graphic designers typography
Second poster for the Designer Problems series. This is going to be available for print as well. I am taking print orders via email / contact form / twitter.

http://hasansyed.me/designer-problems-2

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
