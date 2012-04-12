Flor Quadros

Thank you dribbble for the invite!

Flor Quadros
Flor Quadros
  • Save
Thank you dribbble for the invite! chalk type dribbble first shot scherenschnitte paper cut thank you chalk typography animation
Download color palette

This is my way to say Thank you dribbble : D

Flor Quadros
Flor Quadros

More by Flor Quadros

View profile
    • Like