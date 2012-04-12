Blake Behrens

Sir Reginald, the Court Baron von Griswold

illustration rebound basketball foul ball monsterball
Hailing from the far fiefdom of Griswold North Umbria, Sir Reginald, the Court Baron von Griswold, keeps it classy with his blue blood monocle and dapper handlebar mustachios. But don't let his high birth fool you, this Court Baron would gladly filet your best moves with his patented aggressive style.

Rebound of
Monsterball - Winfield
By Matt Kaufenberg
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
