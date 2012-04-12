Andrei Marius

Wooden Record Player

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
Wooden Record Player photoshop tutorial record player wooden illustration
Download color palette

Here's a wooden record player made in Photoshop.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how to make it @PSDFan.com (it's a premium one).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like