Responsive Web Design Grid Test

I have been working on my first responsive website design and in the process made this super simple tool to quickly see the amount of visible pixels on various devices. As you can see, each thick line represents 100px and each thin line represents 20px. Simply count it up and it gives you the number. I am still tweaking a few little things but overall it does the job for me. You can use it at:

www.pseudosuede.com/webgrid/