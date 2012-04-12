Responsive Web Design Grid Test

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been working on my first responsive website design and in the process made this super simple tool to quickly see the amount of visible pixels on various devices. As you can see, each thick line represents 100px and each thin line represents 20px. Simply count it up and it gives you the number. I am still tweaking a few little things but overall it does the job for me. You can use it at:
www.pseudosuede.com/webgrid/