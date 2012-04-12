Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Husky Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Husky Logo Design logo icon icons design dog mark head husky buddy designer vintage dalius stuoka retro
Download color palette

A mark for one of the logos I'm currently working on. Chose a husky as a representation of a 'buddy'.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like