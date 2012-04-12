Keo Match

Rita Hudson - getting the full treatment.

Keo Match
Keo Match
  • Save
Rita Hudson - getting the full treatment. rita hudson vintage cardigans logo branding buttons stitch simple new old style full
Download color palette

Another version of the logo for 'Rita Hudson'. Like?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Keo Match
Keo Match

More by Keo Match

View profile
    • Like