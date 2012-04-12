Nebojsa Matkovic

Immunize

Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic
  • Save
Immunize immunize metal band logo gas mask creature monster alien head polution
Download color palette

One of the proposals for the metal band logo.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic

More by Nebojsa Matkovic

View profile
    • Like