Standard Design

stealth hawk

Standard Design
Standard Design
  • Save
stealth hawk after effects powerpoint bird hawk photoshop
Download color palette

layering a photo of a bird in Photoshop for an After Effects animation (PowerPoint presentation). Lots of Clone Tool to create non-existent overlap areas.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Standard Design
Standard Design

More by Standard Design

View profile
    • Like