Jesus

1980's Icons

Jesus
Jesus
Hire Me
  • Save
1980's Icons 1980s 80s boombox atari pacman high top fade raybans macintosh apple icons
Download color palette

Random icons from the 80's. Hope you enjoy it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Jesus
Jesus
Branding, Visual Design, and Product Design.
Hire Me

More by Jesus

View profile
    • Like