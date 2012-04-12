Alexander Sellas

Instant36 Tactile Illustration

tactile illustration photography props
The first of a series of key visuals for the Instant36 Film Festival, an impromptu film festival that lets its participants create a film in no more than 36 hours. The tactile illustration aims at communicating the spontaneous and DIY filmmaking solutions that participants may encounter on a low-budget and tight deadline.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
